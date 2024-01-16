News & Insights

Roche: European Commission Grants Marketing Authorisation For Tecentriq SC

January 16, 2024 — 01:16 am EST

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) announced the European Commission has granted marketing authorisation for Tecentriq SC, a PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy for subcutaneous injection. The authorisation applies to all approved indications of Tecentriq IV. Roche said it is working closely with national health systems in Europe to ensure patients can access Tecentriq SC as quickly as possible.

"We are pleased to introduce the first subcutaneous PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy in Europe," said Levi Garraway, Roche's Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development.

Tecentriq SC was first approved in Great Britain in 2023. The approved indications mirror those of Tecentriq IV.

