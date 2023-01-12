Markets
RHHBY

Roche: European Commission Approves Xofluza For Children Aged One Year And Above

January 12, 2023 — 01:18 am EST

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) announced the European Commission has approved Xofluza in children aged one year and above for the treatment of uncomplicated influenza and for post-exposure prophylaxis of influenza. The approval is based on the results of the phase III miniSTONE-2 and BLOCKSTONE studies.

Xofluza was first approved for use in Europe in 2021 for the treatment of uncomplicated influenza and for post-exposure prophylaxis of influenza in adults and adolescents aged 12 years and above. The company is continuing to investigate Xofluza in phase III trials in children under the age of one.

