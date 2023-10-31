News & Insights

Markets
RHHBY

Roche: Elevidys Trial In DMD Fails To Meet Primary Endpoint, But Shows Positive Efficacy Outcomes

October 31, 2023 — 03:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Swiss drug major Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) announced Tuesday that EMBARK trial of Elevidys (delandistrogene moxeparvovec) in Duchenne muscular dystrophy or DMD failed to reach primary endpoint, but shows positive efficacy outcomes on all timed functional key endpoints.

In the global, randomised, double-blind Phase 3 EMBARK study, Elevidys-treated boys aged 4-7 years with DMD showed an increase on the North Star Ambulatory Assessment or NSAA, a measure of motor function, compared to placebo at 52 weeks.

In the study, Elevidys-treated patients improved 2.6 points on their NSAA total score 52 weeks after treatment, compared to 1.9 points in placebo-treated patients.

In all pre-specified, timed functional key secondary endpoints, time to rise from floor and 10 metre walk test, clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvements were observed, the company noted.

Both endpoints are prognostic factors for disease progression and loss of ability to walk.

Additionally, a clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvement was also observed for the pre-specified secondary endpoint stride velocity 95th centile. This novel digital endpoint, qualified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), measures speed of walking via a wearable device (Syde).

Roche said it is analysinga all data, which will be discussed with health authorities to determine the path forward. Detailed results from the EMBARK study will be shared at an upcoming scientific congress and a medical journal publication will be pursued.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RHHBY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.