Roche withdraws Tecentriq from U.S. bladder cancer indication

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

November 29, 2022 — 01:46 am EST

Written by Michael Shields for Reuters ->

ZURICH, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Roche ROG.S has voluntarily withdrawn the U.S. indication of Tecentriq for treating a form of bladder cancer following consultation with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Swiss drugmaker said on its website on Tuesday.

The move follows the failure of a clinical trial that aimed to convert accelerated approval of the drug to regular approval for this indication, Roche said. The decision does not affect other approved indications for Tecentriq in the U.S. market.

