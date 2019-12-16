Roche wins UK clearance for $4.3 bln Spark takeover as U.S. review continues

US Markets

ZURICH, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche ROG.S won clearance from Britain's Competition and Markets Authority for its $4.3 billion takeover of gene therapy company Spark Therapeutics ONCE.O, the London Stock Exchange said on Monday, as a U.S. review continues.

"The CMA found that Spark is not the only supplier developing a gene therapy treatment and that its products are not currently considered to hold any particular clinical or commercial advantages over those being developed by other suppliers," the exchange said in a statement.

