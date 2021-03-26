ROG

Roche wins key Europe panel nod for immunotherapy in lung cancer

John Miller Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

Roche on Friday got a key European committee's positive opinion for its immunotherapy Tecentriq as a first-line monotherapy for people with non-small cell lung cancer that expresses high levels of a protein that helps their tumour evade detection.

The recommendation from the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) -- to use Tecentriq without chemotherapy against non-small cell lung cancer with high PD-L1 expression -- is typically a precursor to final approval by the European Commission, which could come within weeks.

"Today’s CHMP recommendation is a significant step forward in bringing a new chemotherapy-free treatment with flexible treatment schedules to people in Europe," said Roche Chief Medical Officer Levi Garraway.

(Reporting by John Miller Editing by Caroline Copley)

