Roche wins FDA approval for immunotherapy cocktail against lung cancer

John Miller Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

ZURICH, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Roche's ROG.S Tecentriq immunotherapy mixed with chemotherapy won U.S. approval as an initial treatment for a form of lung cancer as the Swiss drugmaker seeks to establish its alternative to drugs from Merck and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Tecentriq mixed with Celgene's Abraxane and carboplatin chemotherapy to treat metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with no EGFR or ALK genomic tumour aberrations, Roche said on Wednesday.

