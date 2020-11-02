Roche wins European approval for immunotherapy cocktail against liver cancer

ZURICH, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche ROG.S on Monday said it won the European Commission's go-ahead for its immunotherapy Tecentriq in combination with the older drug Avastin for liver cancer, following previous approvals in the United States and China.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

