ROG

Roche wins European approval for immunotherapy cocktail against liver cancer

Contributor
John Miller Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Swiss drugmaker Roche on Monday said it won the European Commission's go-ahead for its immunotherapy Tecentriq in combination with the older drug Avastin for liver cancer, following previous approvals in the United States and China. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields) ((J.Miller@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7734; Reuters Messaging: j.miller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) nFWN2HM01H

ZURICH, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche ROG.S on Monday said it won the European Commission's go-ahead for its immunotherapy Tecentriq in combination with the older drug Avastin for liver cancer, following previous approvals in the United States and China.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

((J.Miller@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7734; Reuters Messaging: j.miller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ROG

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters