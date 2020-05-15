Roche V-TAC Blood Gas Digital Solution Available In Markets Accepting CE Mark

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) announced the CE mark availability of Roche v-TAC, a new digital diagnostic solution that allows clinicians to obtain results for arterial blood gas values from patients with respiratory or metabolic abnormalities through a less invasive venous puncture through the use of a digital algorithm.

"In an emergency situation such as the COVID-19 pandemic, Roche v-TAC could also help healthcare professionals to assess disease severity faster in patients and closely monitor potential deterioration in patients with respiratory compromise," said Thomas Schinecker, CEO Roche Diagnostics.

Roche acquired the v-TAC technology with the acquisition of Obi Medical Aps.

