Roche Unveils QPCR System To Advance Clinical Needs In Molecular Diagnostics

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) unveiled a next-generation qPCR system to advance clinical needs in molecular diagnostics. The LightCycler PRO System is designed to be the most advanced qPCR technology for both clinical diagnostics and research, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The system will allow users to develop their own tests and will also enable a portfolio of more than 200 LightMix Modular research assays and over 60 LightMix CE-IVD assays from the Roche subsidiary, TIB Molbiol.

According to the company, the system will launch in select countries by the end of 2023, with plans to launch into more countries in the near future. It will be CE-marked and have an FDA 510(k) exempt status.

