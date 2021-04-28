Roche Unveils Five New Ways To Use Cardiac Biomarkers For Better Diagnosis

(RTTNews) - Swiss drug major Roche (RHHBY) announced Wednesday a series of five new intended uses for two key cardiac biomarkers using the Elecsys technology.

The new ways of use are launched for high sensitive cardiac troponin T or cTnT-hs and N-terminal pro-brain natriuretic peptide test or NT-proBNP. These new intended uses help identify cardiovascular risk, better diagnose patients and support early treatment.

According to the company, these gold standard biomarkers have proven to be successful in supporting cardiovascular disease management and can help clinicians diagnose heart attacks (cTnT-hs) and better manage heart failure (NT-proBNP).

One of the new intended uses for Elecsys NT-proBNP supports healthcare professionals in identifying which people with type-2 diabetes are at higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

NT-proBNP also provides healthcare professionals with a biomarker-based solution that identifies people at risk of developing Atrial Fibrillation or AF, an abnormal heart rhythm that can lead to stroke, brain damage and death.

Both Elecsys NT-proBNP and Elecsys cTnT-hs can be run on all cobas e analysers. They are among the first products certified under the new European In Vitro Diagnostics Regulation and currently available in countries accepting CE mark.

Availability in other countries is subject to local registration processes and timelines.

Thomas Schinecker, CEO Roche Diagnostics said, "The five new solutions we launch this month add real value for clinicians by supporting cardiac risk identification and improving diagnosis. In turn, this will help them make early treatment decisions, improve people's lives and reduce healthcare costs."

