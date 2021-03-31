Roche Unveils Elecsys EBV Immunoassay Panel To Improve EBV Infection Staging

(RTTNews) - Swiss drug major Roche (RHHBY) announced Wednesday the launch of Elecsys EBV panel in countries accepting the CE Mark. The company said it plans to file for approval with the FDA in the future.

The Elecsys EBV panel accurately identifies the Epstein-Barr virus or EBV infection stage from a single blood sample, resulting in potentially faster diagnosis for patients.

The Elecsys EBV panel consists of three immunoassays that detect antibodies specific to the EBV, one of the most common viruses in humans, at different stages of infection. The three assays, Elecsys EBV IgM, Elecsys EBV VCA IgG, and Elecsys EBV EBNA IgG are used in combination to accurately determine the patient's EBV infection stage.

When used in combination, the three tests can help to define how far the infection has progressed in a patient.

The company noted that the EBV panel can be used to rule out other acute infections, such as missed HIV infections.

