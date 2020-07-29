Roche trial of drug to treat COVID-19-related pneumonia fails

ZURICH, July 29 (Reuters) - A late-stage clinical trial of Roche's ROG.S Actemra/RoActemra drug to treat patients hospitalised with severe COVID-19-related pneumonia failed, the drugmaker said on Wednesday.

The "COVACTA trial did not meet its primary endpoint of improved clinical status in patients with COVID-19 associated pneumonia, or the key secondary endpoint of reduced patient mortality," Roche said.

