Roche to study remdesivir/Actemra cocktail against severe COVID-19 pneumonia

John Miller Reuters
Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Thursday it would study its anti-inflammation drug Actemra mixed with Gilead Sciences Inc's remdesivir in hospitalised patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia in a global trial of around 450 patients.

"Based on our current understanding, we believe that combining an antiviral with an immune modulator could potentially be an effective approach to treating patients with severe disease," Chief Medical Officer Levi Garraway said in a statement.

