Roche to study remdesivir/Actemra cocktail against severe COVID-19 pneumonia

ZURICH, May 28 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche ROG.S said on Thursday it would study its anti-inflammation drug Actemra mixed with Gilead Sciences Inc's GILD.O remdesivir in hospitalised patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia in a global trial of around 450 patients.

"Based on our current understanding, we believe that combining an antiviral with an immune modulator could potentially be an effective approach to treating patients with severe disease," Chief Medical Officer Levi Garraway said in a statement.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

