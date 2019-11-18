Roche To Present Data For Seven Medicines Across Breast Cancer Portfolio

(RTTNews) - Swiss drug maker Roche Group (RHHBY) announced Monday that it will present new and updated data for seven approved and investigational medicines across multiple types of breast cancer at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium or SABCS from December 10-14, 2019.

These data include new results in HER2-positive breast cancer and studies of new molecules in hormone receptor-positive or HR-positive breast cancer. The study results reflect advancements in HER2-positive, triple-negative, and hormone receptor-positive breast cancer.

The company will present new data from a second interim overall survival analysis of the phase III APHINITY trial evaluating Perjeta (pertuzumab) and Herceptin (trastuzumab) plus chemotherapy (the Perjeta-based regimen), compared to Herceptin and chemotherapy, as an adjuvant treatment for HER2-positive early breast cancer or eBC.

Further, Roche will present data from the primary analysis of the phase III FeDeriCa study which evaluated a new investigational fixed-dose combination or FDC of Perjeta and Herceptin administered as a single subcutaneous formulation in combination with intravenous chemotherapy.

Data will also be presented from studies in HR-positive breast cancer, including findings from early studies investigating Roche's pipeline molecules GDC-9545, a selective oestrogen receptor degrader, and GDC-0077, a selective PI3Ka inhibitor.

