Markets
RHHBY

Roche To Launch New Test Kits To Detect, Differentiate Between Covid-19 And Influenza Viruses

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Roche AG (RO), a Swiss multinational healthcare company, said on Monday that it plans to launch SARS-CoV-2 and Flu A/B Rapid Antigen Test for professional use in markets accepting the CE Mark by the beginning of January.

The combination rapid antigen test quickly differentiates between SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses A and B infections, with results ready in less than 30 minutes, the Basel-headquartered company said in a statement.

In addition, Roche aims to file for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in early 2022, for its newly manufactured rapid antigen test kits.

The SARS-CoV-2 and Flu A/B Rapid Antigen Test is intended for use by healthcare professionals to rapidly differentiate between SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses A and B infections in individuals with symptoms consistent with Covid-19 or influenza, Roche noted.

The proposed launch is expected to be in partnership with SD Biosensor Inc., with whom Roche has a global distribution agreement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RHHBY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular