Markets
GNMK

Roche To Buy GenMark Diagnostics In $1.8 Bln Cash Deal - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Swiss drug major Roche Group (RHHBY) announced Monday its agreement to acquire GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) for $24.05 per share in an all-cash transaction. The total transaction value would be around $1.8 billion on a fully diluted basis.

The deal price represents a premium of approximately 43% to GenMark's unaffected closing share price on February 10, the last trading day before a media report was published speculating about a potential sale process.

Under the deal terms, Roche will promptly commence a tender offer to buy all of GenMark's common stock. Following the completion of the tender offer, Roche will acquire all remaining shares at $24.05 per share in cash through a second step merger.

The boards of directors of both GenMark and Roche unanimously approved the merger agreement.

The transaction is expected to close in the 2nd quarter of 2021 and is subject to customary closing conditions.

Following the deal closure, GenMark's principal operations will continue at its current location in Carlsbad, California.

Roche expects GenMark's syndromic panel testing portfolio to complement its current molecular diagnostics portfolio and the Roche global network will enable expanded reach for GenMark's products.

In the deal, Citi is acting as financial advisor to Roche, and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as exclusive financial advisor to GenMark.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GNMK RHHBY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular