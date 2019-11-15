Roche To Acquire Promedior - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Promedior Inc., a privately held clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Lexington, Massachusetts, has agreed to be acquired by Roche (RHHBY) in a deal with total transaction value of up to $1.39 billion. Roche will make an upfront cash payment of $390 million, plus additional contingent payments of up to $1 billion.

With the acquisition, Roche will obtain full rights to Promedior's entire portfolio of molecules for serious fibrotic diseases, including PRM-151. Promedior has successfully advanced PRM-151 in human clinical trials and received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA earlier in the current year for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

