Roche to acquire obesity drug maker Carmot Therapeutics for $2.7 bln

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

December 04, 2023 — 01:53 am EST

Written by Noele Illien for Reuters ->

ZURICH, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Pharmaceutical giant Roche ROG.S said on Monday it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Carmot Therapeutics CRMO.O, a U.S. company with a research focus on obesity, for $2.7 billion.

On top of the upfront purchase price of $2.7 billion, Roche said Carmot's equity holders will receive payments of up to $400 million if certain milestones are achieved.

Carmot's current portfolio includes clinical stage subcutaneous and oral incretins aimed at treating obesity in patients with and without diabetes, as well as a number of preclinical programs, Roche said in a statement.

Roche's Chief Medical Officer, Levi Garraway, said the clinical data for Carmot's lead asset CT-388, was particularly encouraging.

Carmot's employees will join Roche's pharmaceuticals division when the transaction officially closes, expected in the first quarter of 2024.

Roche will obtain access to Carmot's current R&D portfolio including all clinical and pre-clinical assets.

