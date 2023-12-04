Roche to acquire Carmot Therapeutics for $2.7 bln

ZURICH, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Pharmaceutical giant Roche ROG.S said on Monday it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Carmot Therapeutics CRMO.O, a US company based in Berkeley.

Roche will pay an upfront purchase price of $2.7 billion and will make additional milestone payments of up to $400 million, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Noele Illien, Editing by Rachel More)

