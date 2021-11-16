US Markets
Roche terminates partnership with Atea to develop COVID-19 pill

Ankur Banerjee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Roche Holding AG has ended a partnership with drug developer Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc to jointly develop a COVID-19 antiviral pill, the Swiss drugmaker said on Tuesday, a month after the drug failed to help patients in a small study.

The rights and licenses will return to Atea after the partnership ends in February, and the company said it would continue to develop the treatment and expects data from a late-stage trial in the second half of 2022.

Atea shares were halted for trading ahead of the announcement.

The companies, in October, said the treatment did not show a clear reduction in SARS-CoV-2 viral load in the overall population of patients with mild or moderate COVID-19, compared to a placebo in a mid-stage study.

