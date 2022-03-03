Roche teams up with research institutions for new Alzheimer's trial

ZURICH, March 3 (Reuters) - Roche Holding ROG.S is launching with three research institutions a new late-stage clinical trial of its gantenerumab treatment in Alzheimer's disease, the Swiss drugmaker said on Thursday.

The trial aims to evaluate the potential of gantenerumab to slow disease progression in people with the earliest biological signs of Alzheimer's disease, before too much permanent neurological damage is done, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Paul Carrel)

