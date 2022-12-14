Roche teams up with Pfizer on COVID-19 awareness campaign

ZURICH, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Roche Holding ROG.S has teamed up with Pfizer PFE.N on a U.S. campaign to boost awareness of COVID-19 testing and treatment, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.

The Pilot COVID-19 At-Home Test, distributed in the United States by Roche and made by SD Biosensor Inc 137310.KS, will now include a QR code that directs people to a website where they can learn more about COVID-19, including health authorities' guidance on testing and treatment options, it said in a statement.

