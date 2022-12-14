US Markets
ROG

Roche teams up with Pfizer on COVID-19 awareness campaign

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

December 14, 2022 — 01:01 am EST

Written by Michael Shields for Reuters ->

ZURICH, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Roche Holding ROG.S has teamed up with Pfizer PFE.N on a U.S. campaign to boost awareness of COVID-19 testing and treatment, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.

The Pilot COVID-19 At-Home Test, distributed in the United States by Roche and made by SD Biosensor Inc 137310.KS, will now include a QR code that directs people to a website where they can learn more about COVID-19, including health authorities' guidance on testing and treatment options, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Paul Carrel)

((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ROG
PFE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.