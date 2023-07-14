Roche sues Biogen over biosimilar of blockbuster arthritis drug

By Blake Brittain

July 14 (Reuters) - Roche ROG.S and two of its subsidiaries sued biotech company Biogen BIIB.O in Massachusetts federal court on Thursday, accusing its proposed similar version of Roche's blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Actemra of infringing several of their patents.

Roche, Genentech and Chugai Pharmaceutical told the court that Biogen's biosimilar would infringe patents related to making and using their biologic drug.

A representative for Biogen on Friday declined to comment on the complaint, citing pending litigation. A spokesperson for Roche declined to discuss the case but said the company believes biosimilar competition "has an important role to play in supporting the financial sustainability of healthcare systems, while making headroom for innovation."

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Actemra in 2010 to treat rheumatoid arthritis, and has since approved it for other uses including to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Switzerland-based Roche reported that it earned more than 2.7 billion Swiss francs -- over $3.1 billion based on current exchange rates -- from Actemra sales worldwide last year, down 22% from 2021 based on decreased demand for the drug as a COVID-19 treatment.

Biosimilars are versions of biologic drugs comparable to generics of traditional small-molecule drugs. Unlike those drugs, complex biologic drugs made from living cells cannot be copied exactly.

The FDA in December accepted Biogen's application to review the proposed biosimilar.

Roche's lawsuit claims that Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Biogen failed to provide detailed information during the biosimilar approval process that was necessary to determine whether it infringed Roche patents related to manufacturing its drug.

Roche said it believes Biogen violates its rights despite being "forced to assess Biogen's infringement based on incomplete information."

The case is Genentech Inc v. Biogen MA Inc, U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, No. 1:23-cv-11573.

For Roche: Paul Gaffney of Williams & Connolly

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington)

