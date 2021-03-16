Roche Shareholders Approve All Proposals At AGM - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) said its shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors at its ordinary Annual General Meeting. Christoph Franz was confirmed as Chairman of the Board with 99.73% of the votes. The company's shareholders approved an increase in the dividend for the past financial year from 9.00 to 9.10 Swiss francs per share.

The meeting elected Testaris AG as independent proxy until the conclusion of the 2022 ordinary Annual General Meeting and KPMG AG as external auditor for fiscal 2021.

