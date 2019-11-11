Roche sets sights on Novartis, Biogen as SMA trial hits target

Adds details, background

ZURICH, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Roche's ROG.Sbid to rival Biogen BIIB.O and Novartis NOVN.S in treating spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) got a lift on Monday when the Swiss drugmaker said its drug risdiplam improved motor function of patients in a key study.

Roche, which plans to seek approval for the investigational medicine this year, said its SUNFISH trial demonstrated statistically significant improvements in patients aged 2-25 years with Type 2 or 3 SMA, compared to a placebo.

The muscle-wasting disease, which hits 1 in every 10-11,000 newborns, has been a target of significant interest as drugmakers move into a rare disease area that commands ultra-high prices. Biogen's Spinraza, approved in 2016, lists at $750,000 in year one and $375,000 thereafter, while Novartis's Zolgensma is the costliest one-time treatment at $2.1 million.

Roche's risdiplam, which would be the third treatment to market, is taken by mouth, as opposed to injected into the spine like Spinraza. Roche is also hoping data from its studies stacks up to that of Zolgensma, including in older SMA patients with forms of the disease that may emerge months after their birth but leave them with profound disabilities.

In its statement, Roche underscored the safety profile of Risdiplam just weeks after Novartis's trial of Zolgensma in a similar population of SMA patients was halted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration when primate study raised concerns of possible nerve damage or loss.

"No treatment related safety findings leading to study withdrawal have been seen in any risdiplam trial to date," Roche said, adding it would release specific data from the SUNFISH trial at an upcoming medical conference.

Roche has partnered on risdiplam with PTC Therapeutics PTCT.O.

(Reporting by John Miller, editing by John Revill)

