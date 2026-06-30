BioTech

Roche Secures FDA Priority Review Of Enspryng In Thyroid Eye Disease; Decision Due October 2026

June 30, 2026 — 03:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Genentech, a member of Roche Holding AG (RHHBY), announced on Tuesday that it has secured the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) priority review of its supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Enspryng (satralizumab), a humanised monoclonal antibody for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED). The FDA is expected to make a decision by 15 October 2026.

The SBLA acceptance was based on phase III SatraGO studies that assessed the safety and efficacy of Enspryng in patients with moderate-to-severe TED.

TED, also known as Graves' ophthalmopathy, is a complex inflammatory autoimmune disease affecting the eyes and the surrounding tissues.

In the phase III SatraGO programme, which comprises two identically designed studies, SatraGO-1 and SatraGO-2, Enspryng showed clinically meaningful improvements in certain TED signs and symptoms, with a favourable and differentiated safety profile compared with currently available treatments, according to the company.

Notably, in SatraGO-2, for the primary endpoint of proptosis or bulging-eye response at week 24, 53% of patients treated with Enspryng achieved a reduction in proptosis compared to 23% of patients treated with placebo, a difference that was statistically significant.

Meanwhile, in the SatraGO-1 trial, 49% of patients achieved a proptosis response compared with 31% in the placebo arm, a difference that is not statistically significant.

Levi Garraway, Roche's Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development, described this update as an "important step".

Enspryng is already approved in the US and the European Union for Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

RHHBY has traded between $37.51 and $60.85 over the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $52.58, up 1.62%.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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