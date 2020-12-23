Roche says UK coronavirus mutations unlikely to impact its COVID-19 tests

ZURICH, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Roche ROG.S does not anticipate mutations in a fast-spreading strain of the new coronavirus in Britain will impact the accuracy of its various tests for COVID-19, though it is doing further analysis of its rapid antigen test to make sure.

"We will share our findings as soon as these investigations have concluded," the Swiss drugmaker said in a statement on Wednesday.

