Roche says two-thirds of Evrysdi patients previously got Spinraza, Zolgensma

Swiss drugmaker Roche on Monday said two-thirds of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) patients who have begun taking its new medicine Evrysdi have previously got rival treatments Zolgensma from Novartis or Biogen's Spinraza.

"We see patients with all types of SMA," said Teresa Graham, head of pharma global product strategy, on a call with investors. "About 25% of patients have type 1 SMA...with about two-thirds of patients having prior experience with Spinraza or Zolgensma."

