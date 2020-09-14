US Markets
ROG

Roche says two-thirds of Evrysdi patients had got rival treatments

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Swiss drugmaker Roche on Monday said two-thirds of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) patients now taking its newly approved drug Evrysdi have previously received rival treatments Zolgensma from Novartis or Biogen's Spinraza.

Adds details, background

ZURICH, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche ROG.S on Monday said two-thirds of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) patients now taking its newly approveddrug Evrysdi have previously received rival treatments Zolgensma from Novartis NOVN.S or Biogen's BIIB.O Spinraza.

With now three drugs on the market in the last five years, SMA has become a very competitive, potentially very lucrative market.

Spinraza lists at $750,000 for the first year and $375,000 annually thereafter. Gene therapy Zolgensma at $2.1 million is the costliest one-time treatment, while Evrysdi, also called risdiplam, costs up to $340,000 per year.

Many analysts see Zolgensma as the option of choice, in particular for newborn babies diagnosed with SMA, since it is given by infusion a single time.

Spinraza, Biogen's $2 billion per year seller that must be administered via spinal infusion about once every four months, may face more direct competition from Roche's drug, which as a once-daily oral may have more convenient administration, analysts have said.

"We see patients with all types of SMA," Teresa Graham, Roche's head of pharma global product strategy, said on a call with investors about initial Evrysdi sales. "About 25% of patients have type 1 SMA...with about two-thirds of patients having prior experience with Spinraza or Zolgensma."

Evrysdi was approved last month. Roche, which partnered with PTC Therapeutics PTCT.O on the medicine, will likely give an update on initial Evrysdi sales in October.

(Writing by John Miller, reporting by Paul Arnold; Editing by Michael Shields)

((J.Miller@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7734; Reuters Messaging: j.miller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ROG NOVN BIIB PTCT

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    3 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular