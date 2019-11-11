US Markets

Roche says SMA drug meets trial goal

ZURICH, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Roche ROG.S said on Monday its drug risdiplam helped people with type 2 or 3 spinal muscular atrophy improve their motor function, as the Swiss drugmaker presses ahead with a medicine it sees rivaling Biogen's BIIB.O Spinraza and Novartis's NOVN.S Zolgensma.

"The study met its primary endpoint of change from baseline in the Motor Function Measure 32 scale after one year of treatment with risdiplam, compared to placebo," Roche said in a statement. "No treatment related safety findings leading to study withdrawal have been seen in any risdiplam trial to date."

