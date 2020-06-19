Roche says prostate cancer drug hit one trial goal, missed another

ZURICH, June 19 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche ROG.S said on Friday its experimental medicine ipatasertib hit one goal of a late-stage clinical trial against a small slice of patients with a kind of prostate cancer but fell short in the overall study population.

The drug, mixed with other medicines, hit its target of radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) whose tumours had PTEN loss.

In the broader study group, however, the target of rPFS was not met, Roche said in a statement, adding the trial will continue to the next analysis.

(Reporting by John Miller; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((J.Miller@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7734; Reuters Messaging: j.miller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.