Roche says phase III trial for Alzheimer's trial drug fails

ZURICH, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Roche ROG.S on Monday said a late-stage trial for its gantenerumab drug to treat patients with Alzheimer's disease had failed.

"Phase III GRADUATE studies did not meet their primary endpoints of slowing clinical decline in people with early Alzheimer's," the Swiss drugmaker said in a statement.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.