Roche says phase III trial for Alzheimer's trial drug fails

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

November 14, 2022 — 01:06 am EST

Written by John Revill for Reuters ->

ZURICH, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Roche ROG.S on Monday said a late-stage trial for its gantenerumab drug to treat patients with Alzheimer's disease had failed.

"Phase III GRADUATE studies did not meet their primary endpoints of slowing clinical decline in people with early Alzheimer's," the Swiss drugmaker said in a statement.

