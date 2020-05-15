Roche says new diagnostic solution could help COVID-19 patients

ZURICH, May 15 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche ROG.S said on Friday it will start selling a new digital diagnostics product that may simplify and accelerate screening of patients with breathing problems during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roche's v-TAC, a new digital diagnostic solution that could help clinicians get faster results for arterial blood gas values from patients with respiratory or metabolic abnormalities via a puncture in a vein, is available in markets that accept the CE mark, the company said.

(Reporting by John Miller Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((J.Miller@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7734; Reuters Messaging: j.miller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.