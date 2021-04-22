Roche says nearly 83% of GenMark shares tendered

ZURICH, April 22 (Reuters) - Nearly 83% of GenMark Diagnostics' shares have been tendered in a $1.8 billion takeover offer by Roche Holding ROG.S, the Swiss drugmaker said on Thursday.

Basel-based Roche last month launched a cash offer of $24.05 for each GenMark share, or a 43% premium to the Feb. 10 price, before media speculation over the deal. The transaction should close in the second quarter.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

