BioTech
ROG

Roche says nearly 83% of GenMark shares tendered

Contributor
Michael Shields Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Nearly 83% of GenMark Diagnostics' shares have been tendered in a $1.8 billion takeover offer by Roche Holding, the Swiss drugmaker said on Thursday.

ZURICH, April 22 (Reuters) - Nearly 83% of GenMark Diagnostics' shares have been tendered in a $1.8 billion takeover offer by Roche Holding ROG.S, the Swiss drugmaker said on Thursday.

Basel-based Roche last month launched a cash offer of $24.05 for each GenMark share, or a 43% premium to the Feb. 10 price, before media speculation over the deal. The transaction should close in the second quarter.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ROG GNMK

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest BioTech Videos

    #TradeTalks: The development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies

    TG Therapeutics CEO Michael Weiss joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. (TGTX)

    2 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore BioTech

    Explore

    Most Popular