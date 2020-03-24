Roche says limit tests to people with coronavirus symptoms

ZURICH, March 24 (Reuters) - Roche ROG.S reiterated on Tuesday that only those showing signs and symptoms of coronavirus-caused COVID-19 should be tested, as the Swiss drugmaker has said there is insufficient capacity to extend testing to the broader population.

"To safeguard supply, Roche strongly advises to focus COVID-19 testing on patients with signs and symptoms of the disease, not broad testing of the healthy population," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

