Roche says faricimab meets goals in trial against rivals' Eylea

ZURICH, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Monday its experimental eye medicine faricimab matched Bayer BAYGn.DE and Regeneron's REGN.O Eylea against diabetic macular edema in acuity gains in two studies, including one where patients had less-frequent shots.

"More than half of participants in the faricimab personalised dosing arms had extended time between treatments to 16 weeks at year one – the first time this level of durability has been achieved in a phase III diabetic macular edema study," Roche said in a statement, adding it is planning discussions with regulators in hopes of an approval as quickly as possible.

Eylea, the market-leading drug with about $8 billion in sales annually, was given every eight weeks.

Patients do not like frequent trips to the eye doctor where they have to get injections of the medicines directly in the eye, prompting companies like Roche, Novartis, Bayer and Regeneron and others to pursue treatments for macular edema as well as age-related macular degeneration that require fewer interventions.

These are lucrative, fast-growing markets due to the aging population as well as growing rates of diabetes. Other drugs competing for customers including Lucentis from Novartis NOVN.S and Roche, as well as Novartis's newer Beovu.

Avastin, a much cheaper cancer medicine from Roche, is also used in some countries on an off-label basis as it also helps to prevent the abnormal growth of or damage to blood vessels in the back of the eye that can lead to blindness.

Beyond faricimab, Roche is also pursuing what it calls a "port" device that is surgically implanted in the eye and can be refilled with Lucentis, as another potential option for reducing the frequency of shots.

