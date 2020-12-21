US Markets
Roche says faricimab meets goals in trial against rivals' Eylea

ZURICH, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Monday its experimental eye medicine faricimab matched Bayer BAYGn.DE and Regeneron's REGN.O Eylea against diabetic macular degeneration in acuity gains in two studies, including one in which patients had less-frequent shots.

"More than half of participants in the faricimab personalised dosing arms had extended time between treatments to 16 weeks at year one – the first time this level of durability has been achieved in a phase III diabetic macular edema study," Roche said in a statement.

