Roche says Faricimab eye medicine extends time between treatments

John Revill Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Roche's Faricimab injectable eye medicine extended the time needed between treatments in two causes of vision loss, the Swiss company said on Friday, citing phase III trial data.

Across four studies in diabetic macular edema (DME) and neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD), approximately half of people receiving faricimab could be treated every four months in the first year, the company said, potentially reducing the treatment burden for patients.

