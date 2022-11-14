US Markets
Roche says Alzheimer's drug fails to meet goal in trial

November 14, 2022 — 01:16 am EST

Written by Ludwig Burger for Reuters ->

By Ludwig Burger

ZURICH, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Roche said ROG.S its Alzheimer's drug candidate could not clearly be shown to slow dementia progression in two drug trials, failing to draw level with a recent development success by rivals Biogen BIIB.O and Eisai 4523.T.

The Swiss drugmaker said in a statement on Monday that twin studies known as Graduate 1 and 2 did not reach the primary goal of showing that the drug gantenerumab can preserve abilities such as remembering, solving problems, orientation and personal care in patients suffering from early stages of Alzheimer's disease.

Roche conducted two equally designed studies with about 1,000 participants each, who were examined and queried by physicians over more than two years. Within each study, volunteers were randomly assigned to either receive the injectable antibody drug gantenerumab, or a placebo.

Gantenerumab is designed to bind to aggregated forms of beta-amyloid and remove brain amyloid plaques, which are believed to play a crucial role in the slowly progressing dementia disease.

