Roche says aiming to provide clarity on Alzheimer's drug efficacy

Contributor
Ludwig Burger Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Roche said ongoing trials of Alzheimer's disease drug candidate gantenerumab are designed to provide unequivocal results on efficacy as controversy continues in the United States over the benefits of a rival's approved drug.

"Our strategy is to deliver unequivocal efficacy," the head of Roche's pharmaceuticals division, William Anderson, told journalists in a call covering 2021 results.

"Our goal is ... to deliver a knock-out blow on the disease in a way that is really compelling and clear," he said, citing the large size and long duration of two ongoing late-stage trials.

Analysts are expecting trial read-outs in the second half of the year.

U.S. Medicare plans to sharply limit coverage of Biogen's BIIB.O already-approved Aduhelm drug for the brain-wasting disease, deepening a debate over the evidence of its usefulness.

