Roche says adding Actemra to Gilead's remdesivir didn't cut COVID patient hospital stays

ZURICH, March 11 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche ROG.S said on Thursday that adding its drug Actemra to Gilead Sciences GILD.O remdesivir, or Veklury, in a trial did not reduce hospital stays for patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia, compared to those getting just remdesivir.

The trial also did not meet key secondary endpoints, which included reducing the likelihood of death or progression to mechanical ventilation or death, Roche said in a statement.

(Reporting by John Miller; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

