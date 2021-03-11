Roche says adding Actemra to Gilead's remdesivir didn't cut COVID patient hospital stays

US Markets
Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Thursday that adding its drug Actemra to Gilead Sciences remdesivir, or Veklury, in a trial did not reduce hospital stays for patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia, compared to those getting just remdesivir.

The trial also did not meet key secondary endpoints, which included reducing the likelihood of death or progression to mechanical ventilation or death, Roche said in a statement.

