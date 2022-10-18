ROG

Roche sales decline more than expected as COVID products slide

Contributor
Ludwig Burger Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Roche's quarterly sales declined 6% as a slump in COVID-19 treatments and diagnostic testing more than offset gains from haemophilia treatment Hemlibra and multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus.

By Ludwig Burger

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Roche's ROG.S quarterly sales declined 6% as a slump in COVID-19 treatments and diagnostic testing more than offset gains from haemophilia treatment Hemlibra and multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus.

Third-quarter revenues slipped to 14.74 billion Swiss francs ($14.84 billion), below market expectations of about 15.5 billion francs

"The third quarter of 2022 was particularly challenging due to base effects, as the demand for COVID-19 medicines and tests was exceptionally high in the same quarter of 2021," the Swiss company said.

Its bestseller Ocrevus gained 16% in sales to 1.52 billion francs during the quarter, while Hemlibra jumped 23% to 952 million francs, both excluding the effect of currency swings.

The company reaffirmed its guidance for full-year revenues to be flat or grow by a "low-single digit" percentage, when excluding foreign exchange effects.

It also reiterated that the percentage gain in core earnings per share would be in the "low- to mid-single digit" range.

($1 = 0.9932 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ROG

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters