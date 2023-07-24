Roche (RHHBY) SMA Drug Gets Positive CHMP Opinion for Expanded Use

Roche RHHBY announced that its spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) drug, Evrysdi (risdiplam), has received a positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for extended use.

The CHMP recommended extending the drug’s marketing authorization in the European Union (EU) to treat infants with SMA (from birth to below two months of age).

The positive opinion was adopted on an interim analysis of the ongoing RAINBOWFISH study, which focuses on pre-symptomatic babies with SMA type I from birth to six weeks of age.

The interim analysis showed that all the infants enrolled were able to sit independently after one year of treatment with Evrysdi. Additionally, 67% could stand and 50% could walk without any aid. Furthermore, all infants were alive at 12 months, without the need of permanent ventilation.

Evrysdi is currently approved in the EU for the treatment of SMA patients aged two months or older.

Apart from RAINBOWFISH, the drug is currently being evaluated in four other studies in SMA patients.

These studies include SUNFISH, a two-part, double-blind, placebo-controlled pivotal study in those aged 2-25 years with types II or III SMA; JEWELFISH, an open-label exploratory study designed to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics in people with SMA aged 6 months to 60 years who received other investigational or approved SMA therapies for at least 90 days before receiving Evrysdi; and FIREFISH, an open-label, two-part pivitol study in infants with type I SMA.

MANATEE is a global phase II/III study, evaluating the safety and efficacy of GYM329, an anti-myostatin molecule targeting muscle growth, in combination with Evrysdi for the treatment of SMA in patients aged 2-10 years.

Roche's shares have rallied 1.7% year to date compared with the industry's growth of 3.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

We note that Evrysdi is already a key contributor to Roche’s top line. Pharmaceuticals Division sales increased 9% in the first quarter of 2023 and Evrysdi was one of the top five contributors to this growth, apart from Vabysmo, Ocrevus (multiple sclerosis), Hemlibra (hemophilia) and Tecentriq (cancer immunotherapy).

The final decision regarding the abovementioned approval of the extension is expected from the European Commission later this year. Once approved, Evrysdi will become a vital treatment option for infants with SMA (from birth to below two months of age) in the EU, complementing its existing approval for patients aged two months or older.

Roche Holding AG Price and Consensus

Roche Holding AG price-consensus-chart | Roche Holding AG Quote

