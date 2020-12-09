Roche (RHHBY), Moderna Ink Deal for Coronavirus Antibody Test

Roche RHHBY announced a partnership with Moderna Inc. wherein the latter will utilize the Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S antibody test of the former in its mRNA-1273 vaccine research studies.

Shares of Roche have increased 5.4% year to date compared with the industry’s growth of 4.0%.

The Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S test can quantitatively measure the level of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in vaccine study participants and could help establish the correlation between vaccine-induced protection and the levels of anti-receptor binding domain (RBD) antibodies. Further, management stated that the test received an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA for the Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S antibody test.

Candidate vaccines, such as Moderna’s mRNA-1237, aim to induce an antibody response against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

Measuring the quantitative levels of anti-RBD SARS-CoV-2 antibodies using Roche’s test will help Moderna gain valuable insights into the correlation between protection from vaccination and antibody levels. This could aid in assessing if or when an individual needs revaccination or help answering other clinically relevant questions.

The company’s alliance with Moderna was started by applying the Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2 test to qualitative determination of anti-N SARS-CoV-2 antibodies. This is integral to Moderna’s vaccine studies for baselining and assessing natural infection in the enrolled participants.

This month, Pfizer Inc. PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX announced that the Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the U.K. granted a temporary authorization for emergency use to their COVID-19 mRNA vaccine (BNT162b2) against COVID-19. This marks the first Emergency Use Authorization following a worldwide phase III study of a vaccine to help fight the pandemic.

Pharma giant Eli Lilly LLY is also making painstaking efforts to develop several potential neutralizing antibodies for the treatment of COVID-19. In November 2020, Lilly’s antibodytherapy bamlanivimab was granted an emergency use authorization by the FDA for treating COVID-19.

We also note that in November, the FDA gave Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to Regeneron’s antibody cocktail casirivimab and imdevimab, which are administered together (formerly known as REGN-COV2 or REGEN-COV2). The therapy is currently being investigated for use againstCOVID-19. The FDA usually grants EUA to medicines that may help diagnose, treat or prevent a life-threatening disease when no approved treatment options or adequate are available in the market.

Zacks Rank

Roche currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Roche Holding AG Price

Roche Holding AG price | Roche Holding AG Quote

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market. Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.

Click here for the 6 trades >>





Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Roche Holding AG (RHHBY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Pfizer Inc. (PFE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Eli Lilly and Company (LLY): Free Stock Analysis Report



BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.