Roche (RHHBY) & Lilly to Co-Develop Alzheimer's Detection Device

Roche Holding AG RHHBY announced a collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company LLY where the latter shall support the development of Roche’s Elecsys Amyloid Plasma Panel (EAPP). EAPP is Roche’s proprietary innovative blood test that seeks to facilitate the earlier diagnosis of Alzheimer’s Disease (AD).

AD is a highly concerning neurodegenerative disease with a limited scope of early and accurate diagnosis. Globally, about 75% of people living with AD symptoms are without a conclusive diagnosis. Moreover, people who have received a diagnosis, have had to wait 2.8 years on average after the onset of symptoms. Under such circumstances, Roche and Lilly believe that the strain put on healthcare systems by AD can be partially relieved by making a patient’s journey to a diagnosis faster and more accessible, which will therefore enable early access to potential future therapies.

Roche’s EAPP measures phosphorylated Tau (pTau) 181 protein assay and apolipoprotein (APOE) E4 assay in human blood plasma.Elevations in pTau181 occur in the early stages of Alzheimer’s, while the presence of APOE4 constitutes the most common genetic risk factor for AD. A negative reading following the test with the EAPP signifies that the patient is unlikely to be amyloid-positive and should be investigated for other causes of cognitive decline.

We would like to remind the investors that in July 2022, the FDA granted the breakthrough device designation to Roche’s EAPP. Last December, Roche also received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Elecsys beta-Amyloid (1-42) CSF II (Abeta42) and Elecsys Phospho-Tau (181P) CSF (pTau181) assays, which identify Alzheimer's pathology in its early symptomatic stage.

