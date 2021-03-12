Roche (RHHBY) & Gilead's Drug Combo Study for COVID-19 Fails

Roche RHHBY announced that the REMDACTA study in patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia was not successful.

The global phase III randomized, double-blind, multicenter REMDACTA study was evaluating arthritis drug, Actemra/RoActemra (tocilizumab), plus Gilead Sciences’ GILD Veklury (remdesivir) in the above-mentioned patient population. The study did not meet its primary endpoint of improved time to hospital discharge for patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia compared to Veklury alone.

The study also did not meet key secondary endpoints, which included the likelihood of death, the likelihood of progression to mechanical ventilation or death, and clinical status.

The study was conducted in collaboration with Gilead. Veklury is an antiviral medicine that helps stop the replication of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. It is authorized for temporary use for the treatment of COVID-19 worldwide.

Nonetheless, Roche will continue to evaluate data from the REMDACTA, COVACTA and EMPACTA studies as well as other studies of Actemra/RoActemra in COVID-19 pneumonia. While the EMPACTA study met its primary endpoint, the COVACTA did not meet the same.

Roche’s stock has lost 4.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 0.8%.

Meanwhile, it has also collaborated with Regeneron REGN to increase the global supply of the latter’s antibody cocktail, REGEN-COV, for COVID-19. Regeneron is responsible for the development and distribution of the treatment in the United States and Roche is primarily responsible for the development and distribution outside the country.

Given the alarming levels of the spread and severity of the pandemic, quite a few biotechs are developing antibodies or evaluating their approved drugs or pipeline candidates to determine if they are effective enough to treat the infected patients.

Eli Lilly and Company LLY recently announced new data from the late-stage BLAZE-1 study, which showed that the combination of bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555) 700 mg and etesevimab (LY-CoV016) 1400 mg significantly reduced COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths in high-risk patients recently diagnosed with the disease.

Roche currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

