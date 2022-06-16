Roche (RHHBY) Alzheimer's Disease Drug Data Disappoints

Roche RHHBY has announced disappointing results from a study evaluating crenezumab in autosomal dominant Alzheimer’s disease (AD).

The study, Alzheimer’s Prevention Initiative (API) Autosomal Dominant Alzheimer's Disease (ADAD) Colombia Trial, is being conducted with Banner Alzheimer’s Institute.

The study evaluated the potential of experimental candidate crenezumab to slow or prevent AD in cognitively unimpaired people who carry a specific genetic mutation that causes early-onset of the disease.

Two-thirds of people enrolled in the study carried the Presenilin 1 E280A mutation, which typically causes cognitive impairment due to AD around age 44. Participants were randomized to receive crenezumab or placebo over five to eight years.

Results of the study did not demonstrate a statistically significant clinical benefit in either of its co-primary endpoints assessing the rate of change in cognitive abilities or episodic memory function, measured by the API ADAD composite cognitive score and the Free and Cued Selective Reminding Test (FCSRT) Cueing Index, respectively.

The results were disappointing and marked another failure in the challenging but promising field of AD.

Roche has another pipeline candidate for the disease. It is evaluating the potential of gantenerumab in autosomal dominant AD, as well as for the prevention of sporadic AD and treatment of early AD in late-stage clinical trials. Results from the phase III GRADUATE studies of gantenerumab in early AD are expected in the fourth quarter.

The FDA’s approval of Biogen’s BIIB AD drug, Aduhelm, in 2021 put the spotlight on this field. However, the uptake of Biogen’s Aduhelm was slow due to limited patient access amid a lack of clarity on the drug’s reimbursement.

Nevertheless, quite a few companies are testing their drugs for the successful development of the same.

