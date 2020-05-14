Roche Reports Positive Results From Phase II CITYSCAPE Trial On NSCLC

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) announced positive results from the Phase II CITYSCAPE trial, the first randomised study evaluating the efficacy and safety of tiragolumab plus Tecentriq compared with Tecentriq alone as an initial treatment for people with PD-L1-positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC.

Tiragolumab is a novel cancer immunotherapy designed to bind to TIGIT, an immune checkpoint protein expressed on immune cells. Both TIGIT and PD-L1 play an important role in immune suppression, and blocking both pathways could enhance anti-tumour activity.

At the primary analysis, tiragolumab plus Tecentriq met both co-primary endpoints in the intention-to-treat (ITT) population, showing an improvement in the objective response rate and a 43% reduction in the risk of disease worsening or death compared with Tecentriq alone.

An exploratory analysis in people with high levels of PD-L1 showed a clinically meaningful improvement in ORR and a 67% reduction in the risk of disease worsening or death with the combination compared with Tecentriq alone.

The data suggested that the combination of tiragolumab plus Tecentriq was well-tolerated, showing similar rates of all Grade 3 or more all-cause adverse events (AEs) when combining the two immunotherapies compared with Tecentriq alone.

