Roche Reports CE Label Expansion Of VENTANA PD-L1 Assay In Non-small Cell Lung Cancer

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) announced CE label expansion of the VENTANA PD-L1 (SP263) Assay in non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC as a companion diagnostic for Tecentriq (atezolizumab).

The current standard of care for patients with early stage lung cancer is removal of the tumour, which may be followed by chemotherapy. But about half of these patients will have their cancer return following surgery.

The VENTANA PD-L1 (SP263) Assay helps determine which patients with non-small cell lung cancer may benefit from treatment with Tecentriq immunotherapy. It potentially reduces their risk of disease recurrence or death by more than half.

The European Commission approved Tecentriq in June 2022 as adjuvant treatment following surgery and platinum-based chemotherapy for adults whose Stage II-IIIA NSCLC tumours have high PD-L1 protein expression.

